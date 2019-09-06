Shawn Porter mocks Errol Spence for failing to stop Mikey Garcia

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence 25-0 (21) and WBC champion Shawn ‘Showtime’ Porter 30-2-1 (17) got into a heated exchange on ‘PBC Face to Face’ ahead of their unification clash at the staples Center in Los Angeles on September 28.

Southpaw Spence, 29, was talking up his March victory over previously undefeated Mikey Garcia, but the 31-year-old Porter mocked the Texan for failing to stop his smaller opponent.

Spence: “They said if it was a tactical fight, Mikey Garcia was going to beat me. They said it all throughout the whole presser and through the lead up to the fight. And I made sure that I was going to show my skillset, my talent and my abilities, not only physically, but mentally, just my whole skill set. And I’ve been saying that.”

See Also

Porter: “You came on my show ‘INSIDE PBC BOXING’ sat next to me, and I said, ‘Were you mad that you didn’t knock him out?’ You said: ‘Yeah, I was a little mad.’ I said: ‘Oh, I’m surprised. I would have thought the opposite. I didn’t think you will be mad.’ You said: ‘Well yeah, I wanted to knock him out.’ Now you’re saying you didn’t want to hurt him?”

Spence: “Did I say the whole time I was going to knock him out? Through the whole lead up to the fight, did I say I going to knock him out? Now I’m saying I’m going to knock you out.”

Porter: “That’s what you’re supposed say. That’s how you’re supposed to feel.”

Spence: “You going to be swinging wild and you’ll just miss. I am going to punish you. Watch.”

Porter: “The blessed part about it is, I’m not banking on that to beat you. I’m not banking on my will. I’m not banking on my heart.”

Spence: “But the best thing about that is I’m better than you talent-wise, skill-wise, and I know I’ve got more talent than you. You’re going to find out on September 28.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.