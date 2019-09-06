Undefeated German light heavyweight Leon Bunn will defend his IBF International title on November 2

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated German light heavyweight Leon Bunn (14-0, 8 KOs) will defend his IBF International title on November 2 at the CGM Arena in Koblenz.

Team Sauerland and Bunn return to the CGM Arena for the second time this year following a successful show on February 16 that saw the 27-year-old Frankfurt-native claim a unanimous points win over Viktor Polyakov (13-6-1, 6 KOs).

Bunn is back in action following a career best ninth-round TKO victory over Leon Harth (18-4, 12 KOs) on May 4 in his hometown at the Fraport Arena, where he claimed his first professional honour by winning the IBF International belt.

“I am pleased to be able to box again in Koblenz,” said Bunn. “I hope my fans get behind me and support me. I’m going full throttle in my preparation to ensure I give everyone a great performance and an exciting evening of boxing.”

Also on the bill is 17-year-old sensation Sophie Alisch (4-0, 1 KO), who began life in the pro ranks at the CGM Arena on February 16 scoring an explosive first-round knockout win over Sopo Kintsurashvili. The Berlin-boxer will be looking for victory number five as she continues her promising career in Koblenz.

The show, named ‘Fighting For Future’, is a special evening that will see Team Sauerland partner with AWR Abbruch GmbH and Holefeld Promotion and the ticket revenue and money raised from the evening will be donated to three charities: Laughing Hearts, a charity that provides support and opportunities to children affected by poverty, Parents’ Initiative for Children with Cancer Koblenz, who provide support to the parents of children suffering from cancer in Koblenz and Education Unlimited, an education charity who encourage diversity and training across Europe.

“We have great memories of our last fight night in Koblenz and we look forward to returning in November,” said promoter Nisse Sauerland. “We are delighted to support these three important causes and thank AWR Abbruch GmbH and Holefeld for their ideas and commitment on the ground. Leon and Sophie will do their part to make ensure the evening is a sporting success as well!”

Tickets for the Team Sauerland event in Koblenz are on sale now and available via www.eventim.de, www.adticket.de and at all known ticket agencies. Sport 1 will broadcast the action from the CGM Arena live in Germany.

