Anthony Joshua reveals random phone calls from Tyson Fury

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Anthony Joshua has revealed he receives random phone calls from Tyson Fury telling him he will knock him out.

“He’s an interesting character. Tyson will call me randomly on the phone and he will be like, ‘have a little laugh and I will have a little laugh’,” Joshua told Behind the Gloves.

“Then I will say I’m going to knock you out, then he will say ‘shut up I’ll knock you out’.

See Also

“That’s just me and Tyson, through and through the respect’s there but we’re fighting men.”

Despite the friendly banter Joshua is quick to clarify that they are not mates but rivals.

“Not friends, not friends, not friends but there’s a mutual respect there, I respect the man, he’s done his thing,” Joshua said.

Joshua who lost his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles to Andy Ruiz Jr in June and is set to rematch the Mexican-American in Saudi Arabia on December 7, says he would still like to fight Fury one day.

“He’s a fighting man he started at the age of 12, I started at the age of 18, I didn’t do nothing else before,” Joshua said.

“I used to play a bit of football in the local area but when it came to boxing, that’s where my heart is attached to, I love this sport and I’d love to fight him one day.”

Fury meanwhile has warned Joshua that he needs to defeat Ruiz Jr in their rematch to land a shot at Fury.

“If you can’t beat Andy Ruiz Jr, you can’t do anything to Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder. Or any other decent heavyweight in the world,” Fury told iFL TV.

“If he can’t beat Andy Ruiz Jr in the rematch, he’s finished – DONE, finished, goodnight, bye-bye.

“If he can’t beat Ruiz in the rematch he needs to retire – simple as, forget about it, give it up as a bad job.

“He’s done well out of it, he’s had a few quid, he’s won a world title before and everything else that goes with it so fair play to him.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.