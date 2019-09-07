Nigel Benn slated to face former WBC champion in late 2019

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

British boxing legend Nigel Benn is preparing for a comeback fight in late 2019, according to World Boxing News.

The ‘Dark Destroyer’ is 55 years old and hasn’t fought since losing to Steve Collins in a fight for the WBO super middleweight title almost 23 years ago.

Benn’s son Conor, an undefeated welterweight in his own right, confirmed the planned ring return.

“It’s guaranteed he’s definitely fighting again,” Conor told World Boxing News. “One hundred million percent. Contracts have been signed.

“He’s been training since he retired but for the past two years training like an absolute nutter.

“Since I made my debut at the O2 four years ago, I think that’s when the feelings, the emotions come back as he was in the ring with me.

“There’s an opponent who has signed a contract. It’s a former WBC world champion and who fought only two years ago.

“The ins and outs I’m not too sure of, or what’s in the contract word for word. But it won’t be with Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren, Top Rank and ESPN or anything like that. It will be a Benn Promotions show.

“What I know is it’s guaranteed. I have the date, the fight will be later in the year. It will be in the UK. That’s what I can tell you right now.”

Conor said the weight is yet to be determined but expects the bout to take place around the light heavyweight limit.

“I think it’s a light-heavyweight, at around 81kg I believe, and it’s someone rather lively,” Benn continued.

“But more will be announced when dad comes over. There should be a press conference, not next week but the week after. He’s coming to stay with me next week and that’s when he’ll begin training with me.

“So I’ll be sparring my dad and helping him get ready for the fight.”

Benn added: “He’ll be the one selling this fight out, make no mistake about that. It won’t be the opponent. My dad will sell this fight.

“He’s been talking about this for ages, but it’s different talking about it to actually happening. Now I know the actual contracts have been signed, it’s mind-blowing really.”

Benn was one of the most popular figures in British boxing in the early- to mid-1990s, winning the WBO middleweight title and WBC super middleweight title. His aggressive style and longstanding feud with archrival Chris Eubank endeared him to fans at home and abroad.

Benn holds a record of 42-5-1 (35).

