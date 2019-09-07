‘Rockin Fights’ announced as Star Boxing return to The Paramount

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Star Boxing is excited to return to The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island, for the 36 edition of the critically acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series on September 20. A thrilling card is shaping up for yet another great night of exciting fights.

After eight stellar bouts at The Paramount, undefeated super welterweight, “The Jackpot” TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES (Elmont, Long Island 10-0 7KO’s) takes the next step in his career, headlining his first “Rockin’ Fights” on September 20. In his last bout, James took on Ray Oliveira Jr., dominating in emphatic fashion earning his tenth-consecutive victory, by second-round TKO. This will be James’ ninth bout at The Paramount, which has become a home for his “Jackpot” fanbase to come out and support the Elmont product. Opposing James in the main event, will be former USA Oklahoma State champion, DENNIS “PAWNEE EXPRESS” KNIFECHEIF. Fighting in New York for the first time, Knifechief (12-10-1 7KO’s) will look to upset the rising star, that is Tyrone James. This will be a scheduled 8-round super welterweight bout.

Another undefeated rising star is also on the card and will be making his United States debut in the co-feature. Highly touted Dominican Republic bantamweight prospect, JUNIOR “BOMBITA” ALMONTE (Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic 12-0 9KO’s) will throw his first punch in the US at “Rockin’ Fights.” At just 118 pounds, Almonte packs a punch, with a 75% knockout rate. Almonte has fought all twelve of his professional bouts in his home country of the Dominican Republic, earning the Dominican Republic Bantamweight and WBC FECARBOX Bantamweight titles over this span. On September 20, Almonte will put his title on the line against ERNESTO GARZA III (Saginaw, MI 10-3-1 6KO’s) who is a Multi-National Champion, National PAL, and National Golden Glove Champion. This will be a scheduled 8-round WBC FECARBOX Bantamweight title bout.

Italian cruiserweight, GIOVANNI SCUDERI (Ridgewood, NY by way of Sicily, Italy 1-0) will be taking on CESAR BENNETT (Kansas, KC 0-1) in a scheduled 4-round cruiserweight bout. Scuderi, born in Sicily, began boxing at the age of 4. After coming to the states to pursue his boxing career, Scuderi won the Washington D.C., North Carolina and Virginia Golden Gloves. After winning his pro-debut against Charles Johnson at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, Scuderi will make his second professional bout at The Paramount.

In the opening bouts of the evening, Bellport, Long Island’s, ALEX VARGAS (3-0 1KO) makes his third appearance at The Paramount and will take on the talented JOHNATHAN PIERRE (Vero Beach, FL 3-1) who last appeared Star Boxing’s International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend at Turning Stone Resort Casino in a great action bout against Roberto Duran Jr. (then 2-0 2KO’s). This will be a scheduled 4-round welterweight bout. Be on the lookout for other exciting undercard bouts.

