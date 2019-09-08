Chris Eubank Jr: “I see myself as the best fighter in the world”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Super middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr is planning to return to the ring before Christmas.

The 29-year-old defeated former IBF champion James DeGale in a career best win back in February but hasn’t fought since.

“I can’t give you an exact date but expect to see me back in the ring in about two to three months,” Eubank Jr said to Sky Sports.

“The plan for this year was three fights and it doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case now. That doesn’t mean that anything has changed in regard to me getting to where I want to be, but I did fully intend to have a busy 2019.

“The win over DeGale felt satisfying for several reasons as it proved what I’ve known all along. There was many who had some doubts over me regarding my position in this sport, but I’ve always believed in myself and that’s the way it’s always been.”

“If people knew what I have sacrificed then they’d understand why I put so much into every fight. This has pretty much been my life for as long as I can remember and the work that has been put in to make sure that I become the best fighter in the world means that there can’t be no other way.

“I’ve been hungry for success throughout my career and that hunger is still with me now.

“I see myself as the best fighter in the world and that’s because I have to. There can’t be any other way. I can’t go into a fight with the other names that are around my weight, who want the same as me, and not believe that I’m better than them.”

Although no opponent has been named for his next fight, Eubank Jr is adamant that he only wants the big fights from here on out.

“I’m probably as close to my peak as I’m ever going to be, so the next stage of my career is where I have to really step up and make my mark in the biggest fights,” he said.

“These next few years is where, I believe, people are going to see the best version of me. I’m peaking at the perfect time for the best names out there and people will see that when the big fights are made.”

