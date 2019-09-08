Gervonta Davis vacates super featherweight title to compete at lightweight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 22-0 (21) has officially relinquished his WBA super featherweight title to campaign in the lightweight division.

The lack of marquee names at 130-pounds seems to be a driving factor in the undefeated 24-year-old southpaw’s decision, along with possibility to face unified 135-pound champion Vasyl Lomachenko 14-1 (10).

Davis, who was installed as the number one contender at lightweight by the WBA, insists a fight against the Ukrainian southpaw will happen.

“I believe it will happen, but it got to be at the right time,” Davis said to ESPN.

Lomachenko added the WBC lightweight title to his WBA and WBO belts with a 12-round unanimous decision win over Luke Campbell in London last weekend.

Davis says the move wasn’t due to being unable to make the super featherweight limit of 130-pounds but was rather part of his quest to compete in big fights and collect more hardware.

“I just want to move up and try to win more belts, basically make myself one of the top guys,” Davis continued.

“So I think it was best for me to move up and try to get one of them belts. If not, I’m comfortable fighting at 130 [pounds]. I can actually come back down and fight at 130… it was frustrating not being able to get big fights at 130. So I’ll move up and see who I can get at 135.”

Apart from Lomachenko, the only other beltholder at lightweight is IBF titleholder Richard Commey 29-2 (26).

“If I can’t get anyone at 135 or if I win a belt, and there’s a big opportunity to fight with someone at 130, I’d do that,” said Davis.

