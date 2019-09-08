Manny Pacquiao champions education as he reveals details of college degree

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Senator Manny Pacquiao is set to obtain a college degree from the University of Makati in Makati City in the Philippines where he is studying for his bachelor’s degree in political science.

Pacquiao, 40, revealed details of his ongoing education on social media last Friday featuring a picture of his school ID card.

“Never stop learning because life never stops teaching,” Pacquiao posted on Instagram.

Back in February, Pacquiao said he would like to see a college degree as a requirement for all senate and presidential candidates. He did not reveal where he was studying himself at the time.

Prior to studying at the University of Makati, Pacquiao was enrolled at Notre Dame of Dadiangas University in General Santos City where he was part of their business management program – a course he ultimately did not complete.

In 2009 Pacquiao was given an honorary doctorate degree in humanities by the Southwestern University in Cebu City.

Pacquiao, who grew up in abject poverty in General Santos City, finally achieved his high school diploma in 2007 after passing the accreditation and equivalency test under the Department of Education’s Alternative Learning System. As a teenager Pacquiao was forced to drop out of school to provide for his family.

The popular Filipino returned to the ring in July to outpoint previously undefeated American Keith Thurman and claim the WBA welterweight championship.

