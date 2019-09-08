Vasyl Lomachenko could face George Kambosos Jr ahead of Richard Commey-Teofimo Lopez winner

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum is considering matching unified lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko 14-1 (10) with undefeated Australian George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 17-0 (10) ahead of a unification bout with the winner of Richard Commey versus Teofimo Lopez.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian southpaw, who holds the WBO, WBA and WBC titles, has long coveted the IBF belt currently in the possession on Commey, who will defend against young hotshot Lopez on December 14.

In the interim Arum says he wants to keep Lomachenko busy and hasn’t ruled out the pound-for-pound star fighting on the road again after his 12-round points decision win over Luke Campbell in the UK last month.

“I wanna get Lomachenko a fight this year. I know there’s a lot of places outside the United States,” Arum said to World Boxing News. “That’s my hope is that we’ll get an appropriate place and will be able to take him outside the United States once again.

“He’s a worldwide star and that means he’s got to fight in places other than just the United States in the same way Muhammad Ali did. (He) fought all over the world.

“That’s my goal and then some time next year in the first few months to match him for the fourth title with the Commey-Lopez winner.”

The veteran promoter said he is seriously considering Manny Pacquiao’s sparring partner Kambosos Jr for Lomachenko’s next fight.

“We’ll look around for the best fight weight. There’s an Australian kid (George) Kambosos Jr who’s very, very good. Our matchmakers will come up with somebody appropriate,” Arum continued.

“With Lomachenko, you look to get the hardest possible opponent out there.

“He is incredible. Technically he’s an absolute genius, he is ‘The Matrix’.

“When you realize that he’s fighting at lightweight when he’s really a featherweight, it’s amazing how good he is and proficient.

“Anybody that’s into boxing or even a little has to be amazed when he performs. I think that he is becoming for boxing fans all over the world a must-see.

“He’s so disciplined, so smart, it’s a real pleasure to watch an athlete performing in the sport that you really like and love perform like that.”

