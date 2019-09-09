The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated Michael McKinson has a chance to enter world title contention when he collides with WBO No. 6 Luis Alberto Veron.

‘The Problem’ (17-0, 2 KOs) meets Argentina’s Veron (17-0-2, 8 KOs) on the #MTKFightNight at York Hall on November 9 – live on ESPN+ in the United States in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

Having already won WBC World Youth, WBC International Silver and WBO European titles, McKinson is ready to stake his claim among the world’s welterweight elite.

McKinson said: “I’ve boxed at the Brentwood Centre the last two times but before that, I beat Sam McNess at York Hall and the atmosphere was unbelievable. I thrive off that.

“Since my last win, my support has grown again so I imagine there’ll be an even bigger following coming to London. I’m getting a lot of recognition at home in Portsmouth so I hope they travel in their numbers to come and support me.

“Veron is unbeaten and ranked sixth in the world. He’s the WBO Latino champion and he’s a challenge I welcome. I believe he’ll come and try and take my head off but I’ll be better prepared than I was last time.

“I’m within touching distance of greatness. I’m on the verge of some big, big things and I’m doing the city of Portsmouth. Soon, I’ll be doing my country proud.

“I’m more focused than ever because I know it wasn’t a great performance last time out and I know how close I am. If I beat Veron, I can forget about all the domestic guys who are avoiding me and head to world level.”

McKinson is joined on another stellar bill at the home of British boxing by WBC mandatory challenger Chantelle Cameron, former world title challenger Liam Walsh and former Team GB star Danny Dignum.

Also on the card, Daniel Egbunike clashes with Billy Allington for the Souther Area super-lightweight crown and middleweights Josh Adewale and Michael Elliott collide in an MTK Global derby.

