Tommy Frank set his sights on British title fight

Sheffield’s Tommy Frank says he wants to fight for the British Title in the future, but is happy to be contesting the vacant World Boxing Council International Silver Super Flyweight Title in his next fight.

Frank takes on Thailand’s Aran Dipaen at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on September 20, live on Freesports, in what should be an intriguing test. The Thai fighter has only been a pro for less than a year, but has already amassed six wins from seven outings, with five KOs. Tellingly, the 28-year-old also has a win in Japan, suggesting a trip to UK shores won’t faze him.

Tommy, 24, is one of the UK’s best young prospects. The huge Sheffield United fan is already the Commonwealth Super Flyweight Champion, after blitzing Belfast’s Luke Wilton inside four rounds in March, and will be hoping to make it to a dozen wins in a row with victory against Dipaen.

Co-headlining on the card will also be Barnsley’s Josh Wale. The former British Bantamweight Champion, and European Title challenger, is now operating at featherweight, where he hopes to add more belts to his career collection.

“I’m really excited to be fighting for this belt,” explained Frank. “I’m fully aware it’s a rankings title, to get me up there in the WBC ratings. But it’s all about laying the foundations for where we want to be, which is becoming a world champion.

“After I won the Commonwealth, the British Boxing Board put out purse bids for me and Sunny Edwards to fight for the British Title. Personally, it’s a fight I was chomping at the bit for, because boxing for the British Title is something I’ve dreamt of as a kid. But Glyn [Rhodes] and Dennis [Hobson] think the fight would make more sense being built up further down the line.

“I’m a fighter who will fight anyone, will never shy away from a challenge, and I hope that fight happens one day. The British Title is definitely one I want to box for at some point, but I’ve put my trust in Glyn and Dennis since turning pro and go with their judgement. I’m really happy with how everything is going.

“It’s hard because, as a man, when you get challenged you want to accept it, but I’m not the sort of person that goes around calling guys out. I stick to what I do best, training hard, and boxing and beating whoever my team put in front of me.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions, in association with JJ Crump, present an evening of boxing at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on September 20. Topping the bill will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank and Barnsley’s Josh Wale.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

The show will be televised live on Freesports (Freeview 64; Sky 422; Virgin 553; Freesat 252; TalkTalk 64; BT 64).

