Devin Haney: It’s My Time To Show Why I’m a Superstar

10 September 2019
Simply put: Devin Haney is one of the brightest young stars in the sport of boxing. A decorated amateur, Haney (22-0, 14 KOs) made his professional debut in December 2015, one month after his 17th birthday. A little over three years later and Haney is on the road to becoming a future world champion.

About Devin Haney Promotions:

Based in California, Devin Haney Promotions (DHP) is a first-class promotional company headed by boxing phenom, Devin “The Dream” Haney. The company was founded in September of 2018. Devin Haney at 19-yrs old became the youngest active fighter/promoter in boxing history. DHP has a commitment to bring fans the most exciting shows with some of the best fighters in the world. Globally, DHP is respected as a premier promoter in boxing.
