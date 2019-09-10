Devin Haney: It’s My Time To Show Why I’m a Superstar

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Simply put: Devin Haney is one of the brightest young stars in the sport of boxing. A decorated amateur, Haney (22-0, 14 KOs) made his professional debut in December 2015, one month after his 17th birthday. A little over three years later and Haney is on the road to becoming a future world champion.

See Also

About Devin Haney Promotions:

Based in California, Devin Haney Promotions (DHP) is a first-class promotional company headed by boxing phenom, Devin “The Dream” Haney. The company was founded in September of 2018. Devin Haney at 19-yrs old became the youngest active fighter/promoter in boxing history. DHP has a commitment to bring fans the most exciting shows with some of the best fighters in the world. Globally, DHP is respected as a premier promoter in boxing.

Read more articles about: Devin Haney

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.