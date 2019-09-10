Matchroom Boxing Italy are pleased to announce boxing event in PalaTrento

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Matchroom Boxing Italy are pleased to announce that Fabio Turchi will make the first defence of his WBC International Cruiserweight title against Tommy McCarthy on Friday October 11 at PalaTrento in Trento, Italy – shown live on DAZN.

Unbeaten Turchi (17-0 13KO’s), who was scheduled to face McCarthy in Rome back in July but was forced out through injury, returns to the ring for the first time since April of this year. The southpaw was last seen destroying Sami Enbom in the first-half of round one, claiming the Vacant WBC International Cruiserweight title in his home-town of Florence in the process.

Since suffering the second defeat of his professional career against Richard Riakporhe earlier this year, Belfast’s Tommy McCarthy (15-2 8KO’s), has won two on the bounce inside the distance, most recently stopping Francesco Cataldo in round two in Rome.

See Also

Undefeated Polish Middleweight Kamil Szeremeta (20-0 4KO’s) defends his European Middleweight title for the third time when he clashes with former Italian Middleweight Champion Matteo Signani in Trento over ten rounds (28-5 10KO’s).

Also on the card, Italian Featherweight Champion Francesco Grandelli (12-1-1 2KO’s) contests the Vacant WBC International Silver title against Watford’s Reece Bellotti (14-2 12KO’s). The Brit was last seen stopping Josue Bendana at York Hall back in June.

The event falls on the second day of ‘Festival dello Sport’, organized by La Gazzetta dello Sport and Trentino Marketing, which runs from Thursday 10-Sunday 13 October in Trento, of which DAZN is Main Partner.

Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing said: “It’s great to be returning to Italy on October 11 for another great night of boxing. We’re working hard to continue to promote and grow the sport in the region and this will be our seventh show since we began Matchroom Boxing’s Italian venture, which shows you how successful it has been. The night falls on a great few days of sport in Trento, so we’re expecting one of the best atmospheres we have seen in Italy to date.”

Salvatore Cherchi of Opi Since 82 said: “We are really proud to be part of this important sport festival organized by La Gazzetta dello Sport. It will be a great boxing night with three international titles at stake.”

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.