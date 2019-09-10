Mickey Bey eyes world titles at 130 or 135

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Greg Cohen Promotions (GCP) is delighted to announce the signing of former lightweight world champion Mickey Bey to a long-term promotional contract.

Bey (23-2-1, 11 KOs) rose to the top of the lightweight division after a standout amateur career, winning the IBF 135-pound title back in 2014 against Miguel Vazquez.

The Cleveland native, who now resides in Las Vegas, recently joined forces with Havoc Management and Advisory Inc., headed up by world-renowned trainer/manager Andre Rozier, paving the way for Bey to link up with GCP.

“First, I want to thank God for giving me this amazing opportunity to reignite my career,” said Bey. “Thank you to Greg Cohen Promotions for giving me the opportunity to show the world that Mickey Bey is still a force at 130 and 135 pounds and thank you to Team Havoc for facilitating this fantastic deal for my career.

“Greg Cohen Promotions has been a mainstay in world boxing for decades and have helped the careers of so many good fighters achieve world titles and I believe that I still have the capabilities of winning a world title at 130 or 135 pounds and I believe Greg Cohen Promotions, along with Team Havoc, can make that a reality for me.”

Greg Cohen Promotions has always prided itself on helping the development of the world’s most elite fighters, and Cohen himself weighed in on the capture of the highly rated lightweight.

“Mickey Bey is a fantastic fighter and I am delighted that our team has worked out a deal with Team Havoc to bring Mickey under the GCP banner and we are confident that we can take Mickey back to where he belongs, as a world champion.

“We are really excited to work alongside Team Havoc as they have an amazing infrastructure which is only going to help fighters such as Mickey Bey reach their goals. We are delighted with not only the acquisition of Mickey Bey but with our relationship with Team Havoc as a whole.”

Team Havoc’s Andre Rozier also added his assessment on Bey’s link up with Greg Cohen Promotions.

Rozier said, “Havoc Management and Advisory was created to work with the best promoters and best fighters in the world. Mickey Bey is a world-class fighter and Greg Cohen Promotions are a world-class promotional outfit, so I can speak for the whole of Team Havoc in saying we are delighted to have facilitated a deal for Mickey Bey to work with GCP and I truly believe Mickey has the ability to become a two-time world champion at either super featherweight and lightweight.”

