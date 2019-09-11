Jaime Munguia ready to show off improvements under Erik Morales

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia 33-0 (26) is looking to improve on his last outing when he defends his belt against Patrick Allotey 40-3 (30) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California this Saturday night.

The 22-year-old Mexican looked less than impressive against Australian-based Irishman Dennis Hogan in Monterrey, Mexico in April and has since replaced his trainer Robert Alcazar with Hall of Famer Erik Morales.

“In Jaime Munguia’s last fight he was criticised a lot,” admitted Morales to Fightnews. “he showed vulnerabilities in his defence. However, he has a lot of potential. He’s young, strong and can hit very hard.

“We haven’t changed much. Rather, we’ve strengthened his combinations and focused on his offence. We’ve made some minor changes in his defence, but it will nevertheless make a difference.

“When you bring a new voice into a corner it can be tough at first. But when you find a way to listen and you can see that things are going your way, it can be a calming experience. If there’s any advice that I’d give Jaime, it’s to listen to his corner, pay attention and let us help him.”

Promoter and fellow Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya agrees with Morales.

“I like what I see in Jaime Munguia now that he has the legendary Erik Morales in his corner,” he said. “He’s having him sit down more on his punches. Before, he was on his toes too much. Now he has him sitting on his punches and throwing combinations. At the same time, he is moving his head and being smart, so I like what I see.

“I’m expecting Jaime to box a little bit, but I also expect him to be more aggressive and through combinations. Fighters today don’t throw as many combinations. They want to knock people out with one punch. But its not the first punch that knocks you out; it’s the third or fourth punch. I like Jaime is being more aggressive and throwing more combinations.”

Co-promoter Fernando Beltran added: “I see Jaime Munguia is improving his defence and on not throwing punches for the sake of throwing them. He’s thinking more in there. He’s improving a lot.

“Erik Morales has a lot to prove as a trainer. As a former fighter, he has a lot of knowledge, which he can now pass down to other fighters who are coming up. They get along very well. We are very happy to have put them together and that they are getting along so well.

“We’re also happy with Jaime’s improvement. We just saw him moving his head in sparring and throwing a lot of punches. He’s not jumping as much. I really like it.”

