Matchroom’s Monte-Carlo showdown set for November 30

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Eddie Hearn and the Casino de Monte-Carlo are delighted to announce the Monte-Carlo Boxing Showdown, a night of World Championship Boxing, will take place in the heart of the prestigious Casino de Monte-Carlo on Saturday November 30, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Matchroom Boxing return to Monaco after another thrilling night of title action in the Principality last year where Kal Yafai successfully defended his WBA World Super-Flyweight crown against Israel Gonzalez, Michael Hunter downed Heavyweight giant Alexander Ustinov to claim the WBA International title and Russian great Denis Lebedev fought his final contest, outpointing America’s Mike Wilson.

Dmitry Bivol was the star of the 2017 show as he provided one of the KO’s of the year in destroying Trent Broadhurst inside a round of his first WBA World Light-Heavyweight title defence. Scott Quigg starred with a sixth round KO of Oleg Yefimovich, McDonnell and Solis met in a rematch and European Heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel saw off Dereck Chisora.

See Also

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “I’m delighted to return to Monaco on November 30th for another night of World Championship boxing. The event has become an important date on the Monaco sports and entertainment calendar and fighters, media, broadcasters and fans all love the experience. We will announce the fight line up shortly with a real international flavour of talent looking to collect those World Championship belts.”

Pascal Camia, Executive Vice President, Gaming Operations adds : “The Casino de Monte-Carlo and Matchroom Boxing once again create a prestigious event dedicated to premium guests, confirming one more time that Monaco is the most exclusive gaming destination in Europe. High-class entertainment, bespoke events and memorable moments are proposed all year long by the Casino de Monte-Carlo to its demanding clientele. Much more than championships, the Monte-Carlo Boxing Showdown promises to be a thrilling show celebrating the Great Art of gaming and the Great Art of boxing in an outstanding setting.”

Announcements on the line-up and the ticket details for November 30 will be made soon.

About Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing is firmly established as the number one boxing promotional outfit in the World, and with well over three decades of vast experience, the company has taken boxing onto new levels in the UK with a series of ground-breaking promotions that have broken all records for ticket sales and viewership.

Since Matchroom Boxing promoted their first event back in 1987, the company has continued to grow at an unprecedented and unrivalled rate. The formation of both Matchroom Boxing USA and Matchroom Boxing Italy speaks volumes of therecent successes, as the company bids to promote and grow the sport in new markets around the world under the Matchroom Boxing banner.

About Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

Since 1863, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer has been offering a unique experience. The one-of-a-kind resort has four casinos, including the prestigious Casino de Monte-Carlo, four hotels (Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo, Monte-Carlo Beach, Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort), 33 bars and restaurants, including four that together have seven Michelin Guide stars, the Thermes Marins Monte-Carlo spa, dedicated to well-being and preventive health, and Opéra de Monte-Carlo. A hub of night-life, the group organises an incredible selection of events, including the Monte-Carlo Sporting Summer Festival and the Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival. At the end of 2018, One Monte-Carlo will complete the property with 37 high-standard residences and will broaden the luxury shopping experience with the biggest names in international fashion.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.