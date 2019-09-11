The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Former world champion Rocky Fielding will make his long-awaited return from his clash with ‘Canelo’ on an #MTKFightNight in Liverpool on November 15.

The popular 32-year-old (27-2, 15 KOs) has shrugged off a recent injury and is eager to kickstart a swift rise back to world title contention at Liverpool’s Olympia – live on ESPN+ in the United States in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

Fielding said: “I can’t wait to be back in there. I’ve been off since December and I’ve been itching to get fighting again for a while.

“I’m 100% confident my team can get me another world title shot because since I signed with MTK Global, they’ve delivered everything they should they would.

“My dreams have come true in becoming a British and world champion but now I want to get a win under my belt in my next fight and then any big names or world champions who want a defence can get on the phone.

“I’m going to get back to what won me the British and world titles and that’s boxing clever and staying concentrated. I’m looking forward to it.”

Fielding claimed the WBA world super-middleweight crown with a stunning stoppage of Tyron Zeuge in Germany last July and then stepped in against Mexican great ‘Canelo’ at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

News of further fighters and fights on the bill will be announced in due course.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, September 12.

