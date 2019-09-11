Team Parker agrees that Dereck Chisora clash should top O2 bill

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Joseph Parker’s manager agrees with Dereck Chisora that their heavyweight clash should top the bill at London’s O2 Arena on October 26 ahead of the junior welterweight unification fight between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor.

At the press conference to announce the fight Chisora demanded to know why his fight with Parker was not the main event.

WBA champion Prograis and IBF champion Taylor will meet in the final of the World Boxing Super Series, but David Higgins says his fighter’s bout against the dangerous Brit is the bigger drawcard.

“Yeah I agree,” Higgins told Sky Sports. “Parker-Chisora, or Chisora-parker as the Brits like to call it, is a bigger attraction commercially, in terms of tickets sold at The O2 and viewing figures. It depends on how you are making the decision.

“Technically it [Prograis vs Taylor] is more elite in terms of titles, but in terms of fan favourite and exciting boxing matches, Parker-Chisora is the bigger event, so I agree with Chisora.

“That being said, our side don’t really care as much. Joseph has never been one to have ego issues or worry about stuff like that. He knows what the job is and it will be to punch Chisora in the face and shut him up.”

New Zealand’s Parker, 27, will be returning to the UK for his fourth fight on British soil in the past two years. The Kiwi successfully defended his WBO championship against Hughie Fury in Manchester in September 2017 before dropping back-to-back fights on points to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in 2018.

