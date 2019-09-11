Tyson Fury out to win over Mexican fans

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury 28-0-1 (20) is out to win over Mexican fans ahead of his fight against Swedish southpaw Otto Wallin 20-0 (13) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

The fight is set to take place on Mexican Independence Day Weekend and the undefeated British heavyweight took advantage of the scheduling by wearing a lucha libre wrestling mask to Tuesday’s media workout.

“I wore a traditional Mexican mask because it’s Mexican Independence Day Weekend and the ‘Gypsy King’ is here in Las Vegas to put on a show for all the Mexican fans. Viva Mexico!” Fury said.

See Also

“I can defeat all the heavyweights with one hand. As you saw today, lightning speed, lightning reflexes for a giant. I’m a giant of a heavyweight. There has never been a heavyweight like me. There has never been a man of my size who can move like that. I’m a natural freak of nature. I defy every law of gravity. It shouldn’t be possible for a man of my size or my weight to move like that.

“I have no interest in future fights. One day at a time in my life. One fight at a time, one hour at a time. ‘Cause that’s all we have. We’re not promised tomorrow, so we live every day like it’s our last as our Lord tells us to.

“You’re going to see a great fight on Saturday, a real Mexican, 6-foot-9, 260-pound giant.”

“Do I look like I’m enjoying life? One hundred percent. I’m ecstatic to be alive. A true blessing from God. I’m very thankful that I was given this life. I’m thankful to be here in Las Vegas and thankful for all the people that turned out.”

“Otto Wallin is a tall blonde, just the way I like them. We’ll see what he brings on Saturday.”

Read more articles about: Otto Wallin, Tyson Fury

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.