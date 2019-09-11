Tyson Fury says that Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, and Andy Ruiz Jr. are not in his mind ahead of Wallin fight

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

This Saturday night in Las Vegas, former lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face off with unbeaten contender Otto Wallin inside of the T-Mobile Arena as part of Las Vegas’ Independence Day Weekend festivities.

Fury and Wallin are both in Las Vegas and participated in an open media workout on Tuesday afternoon. On the undercard, WBO junior featherweight world champion Emanuel Navarrete will defend his title against Juan Miguel Elorde in the co-feature (ESPN+, 11 p.m. ET), while former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza will take on Mexican veteran Jose Zepeda in a 10-round super lightweight showdown.

For Fury, the man regarded by many as the best heavyweight walking the planet, it seems to be business as usual.

“I’m just enjoying life, taking one day at a time and inspiring people to do well in their life, too,” said Fury. “I wore a traditional Mexican mask because it’s Mexican Independence Day Weekend and the ‘Gypsy King’ is here in Las Vegas to put on a show for all the Mexican fans. Viva Mexico!”

Fury blew out previously unbeaten Thomas Schwarz in June, and prior to that he went 12 rounds with WBC champion Deontay Wilder, settling for split-draw. A Wilder rematch could be looming in 2020, but Fury believes he is the best regardless.

“I can defeat all the heavyweights with one hand,” said Fury. “As you saw today, lightning speed, lightning reflexes for a giant. I’m a giant of a heavyweight. There has never been a heavyweight like me. There has never been a man of my size who can move like that. I’m a natural freak of nature. I defy every law of gravity. It shouldn’t be possible for a man of my size or my weight to move like that.”

Fury also admits that not Wilder, nor Anthony Joshua, or Andy Ruiz Jr. are in his thoughts.

“I have no interest in future fights,” said Fury. “One day at a time in my life. One fight at a time, one hour at a time. ‘Cause that’s all we have. We’re not promised tomorrow, so we live every day like it’s our last as our Lord tells us to. You’re going to see a great fight on Saturday, a real Mexican, 6-foot-9, 260-pound giant.”

Whether you love him or loathe him, we need people like Fury in our sport. There is no denying his talent, but it’s his bravado and charisma that honestly set him apart. Muhammad Ali captured audiences because he knew how to talk the talk and back it up, and Fury has similar qualities.

“Do I look like I’m enjoying life?” Fury asked. “One hundred percent. I’m ecstatic to be alive. A true blessing from God. I’m very thankful that I was given this life. I’m thankful to be here in Las Vegas and thankful for all the people that turned out. Otto Wallin is a tall blonde, just the way I like them. We’ll see what he brings on Saturday.”

Expect another showcase from Fury this weekend.

