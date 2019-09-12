Anthony Joshua reveals biggest puncher he has faced – and it’s not Andy Ruiz Jr

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Anthony Joshua has revealed the hardest puncher he has ever faced – and it’s not conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr.

The 30-year-old Mexican-American claimed the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles with his shock seventh round knockout of the previously undefeated Brit at New York’s Madison Square Garden in June.

Joshua, 29, was on the canvas four times during the bout.

The pair will meet again in a rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

When asked who hit him the hardest, Joshua said that Wladimir Klitschko was the biggest puncher he had faced.

“Who’s hit me the hardest? Yeah, Klitschko,” Joshua said on the Pound for Pound Podcast.

“I was gonna say Ruiz, but when he hit me that was like a concussion on the back of my head.

“When I went in with Klitschko, yeah, I just knew this could go two ways.

“I could either win or I’m gonna be laid out on my back. You know when you get carried out on a stretcher?”

During their epic battle at Wembley Stadium in April 2017, Joshua had Klitschko down in the fifth and twice in the 11th round but had to peel himself off the canvas in the sixth before winning by TKO in the penultimate round.

Joshua rates the big right hand that the Ukrainian dropped him with in the mid-rounds as the biggest punch he has had to wear, but added that the follow up barrage did some damage as well.

“It was the 15 that came after that as well,” Joshua said.

“This guy’s a beast, he’s a beast.”

