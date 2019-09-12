Emanuel Navarrete plans to steal the show on Tyson Fury vs Otto Wallin undercard

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 28-1 (24) is looking to steal the show when he battles Juan Miguel Elorde 28-1 (15) on the undercard of the heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The card is stacked with boxers from Mexico as the show will take place on Mexican Independence Day Weekend.

“I am really excited to accomplish another dream of mine of fighting as a world champion in Las Vegas and on such an important date for my country, Mexico,” the 24-year-old Navarrete said.

See Also

“We are celebrating our nation’s independence and on September 14, I will go to the ring to put on a great show for my country. I will make them proud and raise our flag high.”

Filipino Elorde, 32, who is the grandson of Hall of Famer Gabriel ‘Flash’ Elorde, will be making his first world title challenge.

“I accepted this challenge without hesitation. It is my dream to become a world champion, and when I got the offer, it was a great day,” Elorde said.

“But now, it’s time for me to put on a great fight and bring the WBO title back to the Philippines.”

Also on the card junior welterweight contender Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 30-2 (25) will lock horns with former two-division champion Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza 26-2 (13) over 10 rounds and former WBC super flyweight champion Carlos Cuadras 38-3-1 (27) will face Jose Maria Cardenas 17-4 (14) also over 10.

“I am very thankful to Zanfer and Top Rank for the opportunity to show my Mexican warrior blood on such an important date for my country,” said Zepeda, 30, who lost a majority decision to WBC 140-pound champion Jose Carlos Ramirez in February.

“We will show the Mexican style, and we will give the fans another Mexico vs. Puerto Rico fight… against Pedraza, I will show that I deserve another world title shot.”

Puerto Rican Pedraza, 30, is looking to get back into the title mix at junior welterweight after losing his WBO lightweight championship to Vasyl Lomachenko on points in December last year.

“This will be my debut at 140 pounds and I didn’t want an easy fight,” Pedraza said. “I know that he gave Jose Ramirez a great fight and I want to prove that belong in the world title picture at 140 pounds as well.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.