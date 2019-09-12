King’s Promotions Fight Night Preview

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

World-Ranked junior welterweight Mykal Fox will look to continue his winning ways when he takes on hard-punching Eudy Bernardo in the 10-round main event on Saturday September 14th at The Wind Creek Event Center (Formerly Sands Bethlehem Event Center).

The nine-bout card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Fox of Upper Forestville, Maryland has a record of 20-1 with five knockouts. Bernardo of Santo Domingo, DR is 25-4 with 18 knockouts

In the eight-round co-feature, Erik Spring (13-2-2, 1 KO) of Reading, PA battles Courtney Pennington (12-4-3, 5 KOs) in a junior middleweight fight.

In eight-round bouts:

Nicolas Hernandez (9-4-1, 2 KOs) of Lebanon, PA takes on Terrance Williams (5-3-1, 1 KO) of Harrisburg, PA in a junior middleweight fight.

In six-round bouts:

Martino Jules (6-0) of Allentown, PA fights Michael Stoute (3-1) of Long Island, New York in a featherweight contest.

Jonathan Torres (5-0, 1 KO) of Bethlehem, PA takes on Kaylin Waites (1-3) of Dallas, TX in a bantamweight fight.

Rasheed Johnson (6-2, 2 KOs) of Willow Grove, PA mixes it up with Kashon Hutchinson (5-5 1 KO) of Reading PA in a welterweight fight.

In four-round bouts:

Khainell Wheeler of Bethlehem (2-0, 2 KOs) fights Juan Zapata (6-15-2, 4 KOs) of Bronx, NY in a super middleweight tussle.

Brandon Mullins (5-0, 2 KOs) of Newark, DE fights Brent Oren (1-1) of Harrisburg, PA in a middleweight fight.

Jose Lopez (0-1-1) of New York takes on Jerrod Miner (1-6-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia in a bantamweight contest

