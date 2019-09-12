Shawn Porter wants Manny Pacquiao after unification bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC welterweight champion Shawn ‘Showtime’ Porter says he is targeting Manny Pacquiao after his unification bout with IBF counterpart Errol Spence Jr at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on September 28.

Pacquiao was in vintage form when he outpointed Keith Thurman in July to claim the WBA welterweight championship.

“The fight I’d love most after Spence would be Manny Pacquiao,” said Porter 30-2-1 (17) to World Boxing News.

“He was brilliant in his last fight against Keith Thurman. “He’s a name I’d love on my record. Just because of everything that he’s achieved in the sport.

“We’ve both been around the top spot in our weight class for a very long time, but a fight between us has never really been mentioned.

“Things are a little easier now with the situation we’re in with television. So I’ll say right now that Manny Pacquiao is a fight that I want after I’ve finished with Errol Spence.”

The other big name in the 147-pound division is WBO champion Terence Crawford but promotional rivalries could prevent a fight against Porter in the immediate future.

“On Terence Crawford, another leading welterweight, but one who fights under Bob Arum’s Top Rank banner,” Porter added.

“That’s not something I can see happening in the near future if I’m being honest.

“Myself and Terence have spoke man to man in the past about doing a fight at welterweight, but those talks didn’t really go anywhere in the end.

“He’s a good fighter and someone I respect a whole lot, but my immediate plans really focus on Spence and then Pacquaio. Anything can happen in boxing, but I don’t see it just now.”

