Heavyweight boxing returns to the Catskills

Star Boxing is bringing heavyweight boxing back to the historical Catskills in Saturday nights “CATSKILLS CLASH II,” featuring heavyweight title contender, CARLOS TAKAM (36-5-1 28KO’s) as he takes on CRAIG LEWIS (14-3-1 7KO’s) in a 10-round bout.

Some of the greatest heavyweights of all time played a major role in the prominence of boxing in the Catskills. Names like, Mike Tyson, Rocky Marciano and Muhammad Ali have all left a clear impact in the majestic New York region’s affinity for boxing. Calling the Hudson Valley village home, Iron Mike Tyson’s famous rise to stardom began under the watchful eye of legend Cus D’Amato at the Cus D’Amato Boxing Club, in Catskill, New York

With a direct link to boxing, the Catskills played a major role in boxing as arguably the greatest training area for boxers dating back to the 20th century. It was not uncommon for multiple high-profile boxers to be training in hotels in the Catskills at the same time.Other greats from Sonny Liston and Muhammad Ali to Larry Holmes, Joey Archer and Emile Griffith, to Roberto Duran and Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini, have all called Sullivan County and the Catskills their temporary homes while training for fights, and for most of the 20th century, very few places in the world could claim a greater link as a professional boxing training camp mecca.

Carlos Takam is well respected in the heavyweight division as someone who comes ready to fight and is not afraid to trade punches. Having fought some of the best heavyweights in the world, like Anthony Joshua, Dereck Chisora, Joseph Parker and Alexander Povetkin, Takam has proven he will fight anyone, anywhere, anytime. Making his US debut in the Catskills is fitting for the Cameroon born French heavyweight, where so many greats came before him. Opposing Takam, is Detroit’s Craig Lewis, a tough heavyweight with a granite chin and will.

With the Takam-Lewis heavyweight bout set to headline Saturday nights highly anticipated night of fights at Resorts World Catskills, great boxing action, and specifically thrilling heavyweight boxing, lives on in the Catskills.

