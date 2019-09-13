IT’S ON! Canelo Alvarez to face Sergey Kovalev on November 2

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC and WBA middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 51-1-2 (34) will jump up two weight classes to challenge WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev 34-3-1 (28) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 2.

It will be Alvarez’s first fight since May when he outpointed Daniel Jacobs to claim the IBF middleweight title.

“The second phase of my career is continuing just as we had planned, and that’s why we are continuing to make great fights to enter into the history books of boxing,” said Mexico’s Alvarez, 29.

“That’s also why I’ve decided to jump two weight classes against one of the most feared champions of recent years. Kovalev is a dangerous puncher, and he’s naturally the bigger man, but that’s the kind of challenges and risks that I like to face.”

Kovalev is coming off an 11th round TKO of previously undefeated mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde in August in what was his 16th straight world title bout dating back six years.

“In order to be the best you have to beat the best,” said the 36-year-old Russian. “I have always tried to fight the toughest opponents in my division, but many have ducked me throughout my career.

“Canelo wanted to fight me; to step up to higher weight and challenge for my belt. I will be ready on November 2nd. Thank you, Main Events, Kathy Duva, Egis Klimas, DAZN and Canelo for making this fight happen.”

“We promised to make this fight happen, and now we are delivering it,” said Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “Historic fights have been a hallmark of this company, and we are pleased to once again live up to the high expectations we’ve set for our fans.

“The best pound-for-pound fighter is also boxing’s biggest star. Few fighters in boxing’s history can claim to be both like Canelo Alvarez. Now, he’ll look to become a four-division world champion against one of the most dangerous fighters of recent years, and I’m certain that he will stop him.”

Main Events CEO Kathy Duva added: “Canelo is to be praised for asking to challenge Sergey Kovalev. Win or lose, he will make history and Sergey is extremely pleased to get the chance to test his mettle against another future Hall of Famer.

“Anyone who cares at all about the sweet science should circle November 2nd on their calendar. I have a feeling that this will be one for the ages.”

