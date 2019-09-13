Jaime Munguia and Patrick Allotey both predict victory ahead of Mexican Independence Day war

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia 33-0 (26) says he feels honoured to be boxing on Mexican Independence Day Weekend.

The 22-year-old from Tijuana will make the fifth defence of his WBO 154-pound strap when he takes on Patrick Allotey 40-3 (30) of Ghana at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday night.

The fight will also mark the debut of his new trainer Erik ‘El Terrible’ Morales.

“I feel very honoured and happy to be representing my country on this important date. I feel ready and I’m prepared to deliver everyone a great show that is worthy of the date of September 14,” Munguia said at the final presser.

“I had a great preparation, perhaps one of my best training camps, and I want to thank Erik Morales for everything he’s been showing me along with Fernando [Beltran] as well. I hope that this Saturday you see a Jaime Munguia that’s totally different. I’m ready, I’m going to give it my everything.”

The 28-year-old Allotey insists he won’t be overawed by the occasion in what will be his first world title fight.

“It’s my time. With the condition and strength that we acquired in my camp, we have what’s necessary to defeat Munguía, and we have come to the United States for the championship of the world,” Allotey said.

“I feel good. I feel good for this Saturday because I prepared for this fight. When I heard the rumours about this fight, I thought wow, this fight needs to happen, I need to be a world champion too.

“Like Oscar [De La Hoya] said, in Ghana we have great fighters, and I’m very happy to become one of them.

“I know Munguia is a very good fighter and he has power like I do, and I know come Saturday, Munguia is coming to throw his big shots and he thinks he can knock Patrick Allotey out. But no, because I’m also a great fighter and also have power like he does.

“I’m coming to fight and win. So I think on Saturday it will be a very good fight. I think the best man will win.”

