Tyson Fury will be much improved for Deontay Wilder rematch, says coach Ben Davison

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) and Tyson Fury 28-0-1 (20) will both be improved when they meet for their highly anticipated rematch in the new year, according to the Mancunian’s trainer Ben Davison.

Both boxers will need to get past their upcoming opponents – Otto Wallin for Fury and Luis Ortiz for Wilder – before they can meet in the ring again.

Fury was held to a controversial draw against Wilder in Los Angeles last December.

Davison says his man will be in much better condition the second time around after being forced to drop 10 stone in the previous 12 months after blowing up in weight following his premature retirement.

“I think the rematch, God-willing both come through their next test, will be different mainly due to Tyson’s freshness going into that fight,” said Davison to the Daily Mail.

“Of course there are things he (Wilder) could do better and I am sure he will be working on it.

“I know in the back of his mind, no matter what he says, he will be thinking ‘there is potential for me to be made to look silly in this rematch’ and he will use that as fuel to improve.

“I know there will be a better version of Deontay Wilder than from the first fight but I also know there will be a better version of Tyson Fury as well.

“With Deontay Wilder you can’t be reckless, you have to be smart, calculated. It is a big risk but there is big reward.

“They both, in principle, have agreed to fight but both have fights to get through.”

Davison insists Fury deserves to be recognised as the lineal heavyweight champion after his 2015 points win over longtime champion Wladimir Klitschko – despite walking away from the sport for two-and-a-half years in the aftermath.

“The most legitimate man you could’ve beat in any era to become the lineal heavyweight champion of the world was Wladimir Klitschko,” he added.

“Wladimir was only short of Joe Louis in terms of the longest-reigning heavyweight title holder and that is who Tyson beat (in 2015) – the most dominant heavyweight of the modern era.

“If that doesn’t give you the legitimate status of lineal heavyweight champion… there would have been a difference when Tyson had that time out of the ring if number one had fought number two, you could have said ‘do you know what, you’re going to have to give that status to him’ but they didn’t fight.

“He (Fury) came back and within six months he fought the number one (Wilder) and 90 per cent of the boxing world believed he won that fight.

“He is rightfully, until someone beats him who is number one, the lineal heavyweight champion of the world.”

