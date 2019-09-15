Deontay Wilder unimpressed by Tyson Fury’s points win over Otto Wallin

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder believes Tyson Fury is not the same fighter since their 12-round draw in Los Angeles last December.

Britain’s Fury 29-0-1 (20) laboured to a points victory over Otto Wallin 20-1 (13) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The Swedish southpaw started fast and opened up a nasty cut of Fury’s right eye in the third round of the contest.

See Also

The 116-112, 117-111 and 118-110 victory did little to impress Wilder, who is expected to rematch Fury in February.

“Anyone who saw this fight will understand and recognise that he’s [Fury] not the same fighter, this is what I do to them – I end careers,” said Wilder 41-0-1 (40) in an interview on Barbershop Conversations.

“I’m the baddest man on planet, he’s not the same fighter at all, I gave him a concussion.

“I cannot wait, oh my god, he didn’t even have the best of me, we had the best of Fury.

“I keep telling Fury himself, if you really look deep at his whole situation, the mental health, that’s the story they sold, and still selling, that’s the only thing that he can hold on to tight and claim to, there’s nothing else.

“I can’t wait for this fight because the rematch is going to be so much different because I’ve been in there before for one and for two I’m [going] to be at my best, at my most healthiest.

“Otto Wallin put up a good fight. I was most impressed with Wallin when he cut Fury open.

“When you cut a guy open with that deep of a cut, two inches long, or longer, he even at one time tried to grab the boy [Fury] eye and tried to pull it out, I thought ‘s***’, there you go, that’s what you got to do, put them in a headlock, put the sweat up in the eye.

“I f***** Fury up, I can’t wait, bad intentions, bad blood, he’s going to need more than that Gypsy Voodoo doll, more than that Gypsy magic when he get in the ring with me.

“It’s definitely going to be a short night I’m going to make sure of it.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.