Jaime Munguia to move to middleweight after fifth title defence

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia 34-0 (27) is planning to move up to the middleweight division following his fourth-round knockout of Patrick Allotey 40-4 (30) in the fifth defence of his 154-pound title at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday night.

“I’m happy with my performance. This was a good victory to celebrate Mexican Independence Day weekend,” Munguia said to Fightnews. “I felt good. It was a process working him and breaking him down. When I knocked him down with a body shot he was breathing heavy.”

Allotey, 28, of Ghana, was transported to hospital after the fight.

See Also

“I hope he is well and I wish him a speedy recovery and the best,” said Munguia.

The 22-year-old Mexican champion was having his first fight under new trainer Erik Morales.

“Morales made me think more in the ring. He has a lot of experience. I give Erik and my whole team credit for this victory,” he said.

Munguia confirmed he will likely move up in weight to the 160-pound division where he will seek a world title fight next year.

“I will talk to my team and think about what’s next,” he said. “I can’t tell you right now who my next opponent will be. I will likely move up to 160, have two fights and see if we can fight for a world title.”

Zanfer Promotions CEO Fernando Beltran said Munguia would take a break before returning to the ring in three months’ time.

“He will rest and go on vacation. I would like for him to fight in December,” Beltran said.

“He’s a very active fighter and was good tonight. He would like to return to Tijuana for his first fight at 160. We will sit down and talk about it.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.