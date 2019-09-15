Rift emerges in Fury camp after war with Otto Wallin

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury’s father John Fury has called for trainer Ben Davison to be sacked after his son suffered nasty cut and was forced to go the 12-round distance with previously unknown Otto Wallin.

The former heavyweight world champion was ambushed by the Swedish southpaw in the early rounds, sustaining a nasty gash over his right eye in the third frame from a clubbing left cross.

Bleeding profusely, Fury would eventually win a unanimous decision by scores of 116-112, 117-111 and 118-110 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

John Fury, who has been barred from travelling to the US due to prior convictions, said his son looked “weak as a kitten”, adding the display was “the worst I have seen from Tyson”.

“It looked like he had nothing after round two,” John Fury told BT Sport. “At 18 stone 1, I’ve warned him and warned him. He is a 19-stone fighter.

“If I had my way, the lot [Tyson’s team] would be gone. If they keep that team that will be his career [gone].”

Fury’s cut and lacklustre performance has put his mooted rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in doubt.

“If it doesn’t heal well the fight may have to be pushed back,” Warren said. “Hopefully that will not be the case. It depends how it heals, if it’s OK it won’t be a problem.”

He added on BBC Radio 5 Live: “It’s not just the fight, it’s the training and sparring. He has to be 100% right.”

But coach Davison, who has trained Fury since late 2017, told BBC Sport: “If he was as ‘weak as a kitten’ he wouldn’t have been able to do 12 rounds like that.

“It was his engine, experience, strength and size that was the difference. I am happy.

“John is Tyson’s dad so you have to respect him. Tyson was feeling prepared. You can’t do anything about a bad cut.”

