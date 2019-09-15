Team Pacquiao responds to rumours of Floyd Mayweather exhibition in Japan

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Manny Pacquiao’s camp has denied reports of a planned exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather in Japan.

The retired Mayweather wrote on Instagram: “Mayweather vs. Pacquiao exhibition Tokyo Japan coming soon Betrnk.com #TMT Japan.”

In an accompanying video, the 42-year-old American added: “Money May, Money May, Money May… Money May all day.

“What I’m working on right now is the Mayweather-Pacquiao exhibition right here in Tokyo, Japan. Stay tuned.”

Mayweather didn’t mention a date for the exhibition bout.

The post was liked by more than 100,000 viewers.

But international matchmaker and MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons moved to quash the speculation.

“No idea what that is. I am not sure what is happening,” Gibbons told The Manila Times on Sunday.

Mayweather has not fought since his 10th round TKO of UFC star and pro boxing debutant Conor McGregor two years ago.

In May 2015, Mayweather comfortably out-pointed Pacquiao over 12 rounds at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada in a bout billed as the ‘Fight of the Century’.

Talk of a Mayweather-Pacquiao exhibition emerged last week with the South China Morning Post reporting: “There’s a press conference (on September 18 in China). It will announce that Mayweather will hold a boxing match in China next year,” according to a spokesperson for the match-up.

“We have already got the Hainan Government’s temporary approval for this event.

“But everything needs to be confirmed with Floyd as well. The details are not 100 percent confirmed yet. We are in the process of negotiating details with Mayweather’s management.

“This match aims to enhance the friendship between two powerful nations through boxing. Gaining popularity for Hainan in the role of an international tourism island.

“Also achieving Mission Hills’ vision of bringing world-class sports events to Haikou.”

