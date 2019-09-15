Tyson Fury: 40 stitches, five grand and a few beers

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

British heavyweight Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) insists he is “ready for war” with archrival Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) despite suffering serious cuts in his points win over Otto Wallin 20-1 (13) on Saturday night.

Fury suffered a deep cut over his right eye in the third round of his 116-112, 117-111 and 118-110 win over Swedish southpaw Wallin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and received a second cut later in the fight.

Speaking to BBC Sport at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, the 31-year-old said he had “just over 40 stitches” to mend the two wounds he suffered in the bout.

“I went to the hospital, had a few stitches, went home and had an early night,” he said. “Then I’ve got up, gone to the casino, won five grand, had a few beers and now I’m going to have a few more beers.”

Fury was expected to rematch WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) on February 22 but promoter Frank Warren has warned that date may be in jeopardy if the Mancunian’s injuries don’t heal in time.

“I’m ready for war. I think it was just over 40 stitches inside and out with both the cuts,” Fury said. “Listen I’m all right. It’s boxing. You can’t go swimming and not get wet. It’s the fight game.”

After a slow start Fury worked his way back into the fight against Wallin, despite fighting much of the bout through a mask of blood.

Fury believes the 12 rounds with Wallin will benefit him when he faces Wilder, who he drew with in Los Angeles in December last year.

Fury’s promoters in the US have since confirmed he had 47 stitches in all following the bout, in which Wallin took Fury to 12 rounds despite being widely written off beforehand.

“100% – 12 rounds will bring me on to the next fight,” Fury said.

“I thought it was tough. He’s a tough, durable guy Wallin.

“We put on a good show for the Mexican fans and we got a massive audience, I was very surprised.”

