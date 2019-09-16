Ebenezer Tetteh says Daniel Dubois will suffer same fate as Anthony Joshua

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Ghanaian heavyweight Ebenezer Tetteh 19-0 (16) has warned undefeated Brit Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 12-0 (11) not to overlooked him ahead of their clash for the vacant Commonwealth title at the Royal Albert Hall in London on September 27.

The 31-year-old, who will be having his first fight outside of Accra, says Dubois will face the same fate as former IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua when he lost his world titles to Andy Ruiz Jr in New York in June.

“Daniel is speaking a lot about fights with David Price or Dereck Chisora. He is definitely overlooking me,” Tetteh said.

See Also

“It reminds me of when Anthony Joshua was going into the fight with Andy Ruiz and kept talking about fighting Wilder and Fury. He got punished for overlooking his opponent and I will punish Daniel Dubois.”

The 22-year-old Dubois is coming off a career best win over Nathan Gorman, who he knocked out in five rounds in July.

But it was Dubois’s April shootout with once-beaten Richard Lartey that Tetteh draws the most confidence from.

“I am going to England to get revenge for my countryman Richard Lartey. Richard gave Daniel hell but couldn’t get the job done – I will finish what Richard Lartey started,” Tetteh said.

Dubois versus Tetteh will be supported by the WBO flyweight championship fight between Nicola Adams 5-0 (3) and Maria Salinas 21-7-3 (7) on the Frank Warren promoted card to be broadcast by BT Sport in the UK and ESPN+ in the US.

In other action middleweight Denzel Bentley 10-0 (8) will clash with Kelcie Ball 10-1 (2), super middleweight Willy Hutchinson 9-0 (6) will meet Borislav Zankov 11-26-1 (4), bantamweight Dennis McCann 3-0 (2) has been matched with Georgi Georgiev 8-15-1 (5) and heavyweights Jonathan Palata 6-0 (3) and Chris Healey 8-5 (2) will duke it out.

WBO number nine super featherweight Archie Sharp 16-0 (8) is also expected to fight against an opponent to be named.

Read more articles about: Daniel Dubois, Ebenezer Tetteh

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.