Emanuel Navarrete impresses in four round war against Juan Miguel Elorde

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 29-1 (25) successfully defended his world title with a fourth-round TKO of game but outgunned Juan Miguel Elorde 28-2 (15) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

The fight was the main support bout to the heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin.

The Philippines Elorde, 32, start well and showed no fear of the big-punching Mexican champion, ripping in shots to the body in the opening round.

See Also

But Navarrete came roaring back in the second stanza, landing some hard shots on the challenger.

The left hook was the money punch for Navarrete, knocking down Elorde in round three before finishing him off in the fourth.

The time of the stoppage was 0:26.

“I’m happy because I think I put on a great performance,” said the 24-year-old Navarrete.

“Fortunately, my opponent is OK, and I came out here to put on a show. I hope the fans enjoyed it on my very first Las Vegas show on Mexican Independence Day Weekend. ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete is here to stay.

“The most important thing here was that it was a good performance for me. I think the referee did the right thing. He’s going to go home to his family, and everything is going to be OK.

“It was a good performance on my behalf and he gave what he could. At the end of the day, I came away with the hard-fought victory.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.