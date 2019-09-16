Flyweight Championship of the World trophy awarded to Benny Lynch sells for over £15,000 at Fellows

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

A Lonsdale Championship trophy awarded to Scottish Boxing icon Benny Lynch in 1937 has sold for £15,312 (including fees) at Fellows Auctioneers in Birmingham.

Benny Lynch was awarded the trophy after he defeated Filipino boxer Small Montana, at the Empire Pool, Wembley, on 19th January 1937.

This fight established Benny Lynch as the “undisputed” Flyweight champion of the world.

Lynch, rated as the no.5 flyweight boxer of all time by the founder of The Ring Magazine, was one of Scotland’s most acclaimed boxers of the 20th century with a phenomenal 88 wins from 119 fights.

The trophy sold for a hammer price of £12,000, well above its £5,000 – £8,000 estimate.

Several minutes of tense bidding commenced as the auctioneer began the bidding at approximately 12:40pm on Monday 16th September.

With many bids stacked together, it was eventually two telephone bidders who went head to head as the asking price went above £6,000.

Eyes across the saleroom were fixed on the two telephone bidders as eventually one dropped out at £12,000 – making this the highlight lot of the auction.

Born and raised in Glasgow, Benny Lynch learnt his trade boxing in carnival booths during the great depression.

He became a world champion in his twenties, with an incredibly boxing record.

Lynch was awarded this trophy in 1937, a few years before he retired.

The trophy was later presented to Alfred L Ellsworth, steward of the area council in the British Boxing Board of Control.

It was presented by many of his friends on the occasion of his services to Hairmyres Hospital.

Ellsworth attained his target of over £5,000 collected within 18 months for various charities, dated 16th January 1944.

Kevin Jackson, Auctioneer & Senior Specialist in Antique & Fine Art at Fellows, said: “I am proud we have sold such an important piece of boxing history. Benny Lynch was an icon in Glasgow, and he is arguably Scotland’s greatest ever boxer. To have one of his most famous trophies from one of his most significant fights go under the hammer and sell for such a good price is a privilege. It’s rare an item of this significance comes up for auction so It was no surprise the trophy sold way above estimate.”

