John Fury offers scathing assessment of Tyson Fury fight

The father of heavyweight Tyson Fury has delivered a scathing assessment of his son’s blood-soaked performance against Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

John Fury said that Tyson “never landed a meaningful punch” in his unanimous decision victory over the Swedish southpaw at the T-Mobile Arena.

Wallin surprised many by taking the fight up to the bigger Fury early only and opened up a nasty cut over his right eye in the third round.

“I don’t know how he has taken the cut in the third and made it to the 12th,” John Fury said.

“It has gone terribly wrong in the camp and someone is to blame. Tyson never landed a meaningful punch.

“If Tyson had been in front of one of the top-three or Alexander Povetkin, he would not have won. I am a straight talker and that is the worst I have ever seen him.

“I have half an idea what went wrong but I cannot share it. He has done an eight-week camp but his strength and power have gone. He was as weak as a kitten. His body looked a lot softer tonight. He is not an 18-stone fighter, he wants to be body beautiful.

“I have seen this coming. I saw this coming. If he keeps hold of that team, that whole team, they will cost him his career. Ben Davison and everyone.

“The cutman is the only one who can take any credit. it was like a shark’s mouth. If this was not his show, if he was the away fight, he would have been gone.”

Trainer Ben Davison dismissed the criticism on social media, writing on Twitter: “He’s had a tough fight which (he) clearly won, after being cut terribly not only 1 but 2 cuts. Sometimes you can’t win.”

