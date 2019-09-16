Plastic surgeons on stand-by to help Tyson Fury recover in time for Deontay Wilder bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury will leave no stone unturned as he looks to recover in time to face WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in February.

Fury suffered a pair of nasty cuts over his right eye in his 12-round decision victory over Otto Wallin in Las Vegas on Saturday night that required 47 stitches to close.

Promoter Frank Warren is hopeful his star fighter won’t need surgery but has plastic surgeons on stand-by in case it is required.

“I’ve got a Harley Street specialist on stand-by to examine Tyson,” Warren said to the Daily Star.

“Should he need a surgical incision to make sure he heals properly then the sooner it’s done the better.”

It is expected the cuts will prevent Fury from sparring for a minimum of two months, leaving a window of less than 12 weeks to make the proposed February 22 date.

Warren added: “Five months might seem a long time but the cut in the eyebrow is so serious that he won’t be allowed to do any exercise whatsoever for at least two months.

“If all goes well that would just give him time for his 12-week training camp.

“We don’t want to push back the date unless we have to but the most important thing is that he is perfectly healed and fully prepared for that fight.

“Once his treatment has been decided he needs as much rest as can get at home with his family.

“He has to focus on the benefits of taking it really easy. Fortunately there are huge incentives for him to be right on the money for the Wilder fight.”

Last December Fury and Wilder fought to a draw in Los Angeles, with Fury controlling the early action and Wilder coming back late in the fight to drop the Brit in the ninth and twelfth rounds.

