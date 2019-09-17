Anthony Tomlinson believes people will sit up and take notice

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

ANTHONY “THE TRUTH” TOMLINSON believes people will sit up and take notice of his unquestionable potential if he defeats Rob Hunt this Saturday night.

The Sheffield puncher, 28, takes on the experienced Stafford veteran for the vacant IBO continental welterweight crown on Stefy Bull Promotions and 26RR Promotions’ New Era event at the Magna Centre in Rotherham, with victory placing him amongst the UK’s top rated 10st 7lb fighters, but he’s setting his sights much higher.

“Winning this one will give me a world ranking. It’s another step up for me and it’s one I’m fully confident I’ll win,” Tomlinson, 10-0 (5 KOs), said.

See Also

“Looking at Rob Hunt and the calibre of fighter he’s been in with, you know he’s very experienced but I believe I’m a step up for him as well. It’s a great fight for both of us.

“Like Stefy says, I’m a championship fighter and I’m putting my body through what I am to fight ten and 12 rounds. I’ve gone through a long and hard training camp and I can’t await until September 21 when all the hard work is going to pay off.

“I’m more than confident of beating Rob Hunt and everyone behind me believes that as well. It’s down to me not to make any mistakes on the night and get that beautiful belt around my waist.

“I’m taking things step by step and learning but I’d love to fight a world champion at welterweight for the IBO title.”

It’s been a whirlwind 12 months for Tomlinson as he’s won two Central Area title fights inside the distance and made his TV debut on Sky Sports.

The one thing that has stood out during those performances has been his devastating power, but it’s an asset that he says is nothing new.

“The power is natural. It’s always been there,” he said. “When I first started with my trainer, Ray Doyle, he said to me ‘you’ve got dynamite in your hands’.

“I didn’t really believe it myself initially but he told that when these kids start coming to fight that I’ll start knocking them out and that’s what’s happened.

“I’ll believe if I hit anyone right, I’ll put them to sleep.”

Tomlinson v Hunt is co-promoted by Stefy Bull and Ryan Rhodes and features some of South Yorkshire’s finest up-and-coming boxers, including unbeaten English flyweight champion Kyle Yousaf against tough Tanzanian Jemsi Kibazange, Bradford stylist Amin Jahanzeb, Dempsey “The Dream” Wale, Razaq Najib and Christian “The Grenade” Kinsiona.

Read more articles about: Anthony Tomlinson, rob hunt

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.