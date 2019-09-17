Is the Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao Exhibition worth getting excited for?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

Is there any reason to get excited about the idea of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquaio sharing the same ring with one another again?

Mayweather defeated Pacquiao four years ago in a fight that had been discussed and debated for many years prior. When the two finally met, they both were past their primes a bit, and Mayweather won a competitive but clear decision. Pacquiao cited an injured shoulder afterwards and has been eyeing a rematch.

Mayweather retired for the sport following his defeat of UFC star Conor McGregor two years ago and has maintained that he isn’t interested in rematching Pacquiao.

At least professionally.

However, Mayweather took to social media recently to say he is working on something with him and his friendly rival.

“Money May, Money May, Money May. Money May all day. TMT Tokyo, and of course, I’m Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. What I’m working on right now is the Mayweather-Pacquiao exhibition right here in Tokyo, Japan. Stay tuned.”

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao in Tokyo? In an exhibition.

Seems a bit unreal to be honest, as Pacquiao just recently showed he is a high-level professional with a close victory over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas. Pacquiao dropped Thurman in the first round and edged out the victory despite Thurman coming back strong late in the fight. Pacquiao is 40 years old but he is certainly one of the best welterweights in the world and he is still a champion.

There had been rumors of another Mayweather exhibition taking place. He defeated MMA/Kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition last year, and reportedly made $9 million off the match. But Pacquiao surely wouldn’t be interested in an exhibition, at least one would think.

On September 28th, Errol Spence Jr will face off with Shawn Porter in Los Angeles, a matchup of the IBF champion (Spence) and the WBC champion (Porter). The fight itself is one of the best to make in the sport. Spence is the favorite and is coming off a big victory over Mikey Garcia on March 16. One week later, Porter defeated Yordenis Ugas in a controversial fight.

Logic says that Pacquiao will be looking towards the winner of that fight as his next opponent, more so than anything related to an exhibition.

Recently in the press, boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard told TMZ “It’d be a great fight. Put it this way, it should be done.”

But the time appears to be ticking on seeing Mayweather vs. Pacquiao ever really fight again. Their names draw headlines, maybe not quite like in the past, but they are still relevant and involved in the sport. But the idea of an exhibition isn’t what we would expect.

Maybe we will see Floyd in an exhibition once again, but likely not vs. Pacquiao.

Manny against Mikey Garcia has been rumored, and that may be what we get in 2020 instead.

