Liam Davies reckons he’ll soon be ready for title tests

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Liam Davies reckons he’ll be ready for title tests after making the step up to six rounds for the first time later this month.

The unbeaten super bantamweight will be in action for a fifth time, in just 10 months, since turning pro last December.

He features on BCB Promotions’ show at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday September 28. The bill is titled ‘Britain Awaits.’

See Also

He’s been paired with Jose Aguilar, a busy Nicaraguan based in Spain who won his homeland’s national crown early on in his pro career.

Davies, from Donnington in Telford, has sampled notable glory himself during his amateur run, where he racked up exactly 100 contests.

He recorded 78 wins and represented England at youth level, becoming a 2010 Schoolboys champion in the process.

The second generation fighter is the son of ex-pro Tristan Davies and represented his father’s Donnington Boxing Club in the unpaid ranks.

His dad made 15 appearances in the pro games, between 2004 and 2009, and won the Midlands lightweight crown.

The younger Davies is trying to build a similar path and has shown power over his four wins, with his maiden TKO already recorded.

All three of his other opponents have visited the floor but saw the final bell, the latest being Edward Bjorklund three months ago.

Bjorklund looked a more imposing figure, but was decked twice and grimly clung on to see the finish, losing by a 40-34 scoreline on points.

Davies’ first pro stoppage came on the back of that, where a peach of a left hook dumped Pablo Narvaez on the canvas, a blow which led to an early finish in the second round.

Stefan Slavchev was also felled on a couple of occasions, with his opponent relieved to see the end after using his guile to get there.

He turned over by outpointing busy Georgian Khvicha Gigolashvili by 40-36 points whitewash and has been on a roll ever since.

Davies said: “I’ve been ticking over for ages really, I haven’t boxed since April and I haven’t had much of a break from training since then.

“This is a step up and a little test for me, if I get a six-rounder and five wins under my belt, I should be able to go for the Midlands title.

“The belts at bantam and super bantam are vacant, so I could see it happening before the end of the year. After this, I’ll be ready for 10 rounds.

“I don’t need to go the distance, I just need to be down for six. I’m happy to get the rounds in, but I’ll put the pressure on and see if I can get him out of there.

“It’s always the plan to win and look good doing it, he’s a bit awkward and doesn’t get stopped often so I’ll have to perform.

“This is where I leave the four-rounders behind, I’ve breezed through a couple of them thinking I could go a bit longer.

“I’ve never done six before, so it’s a bit of a voyage into the unknown, but I’ve been doing eight rounds sparring, so I’ll be as ready as I can be.”

Two men knocking on the door of British title contention are both in action elsewhere on the Town Hall offering.

Lennox Clarke, from Halesowen, has been put forward to contest the vacant British middleweight crown with Commonwealth champion Lerrone Richards.

Clarke sees his first action of 2019, having previously held the IBO Continental bauble and was previously mandated to challenge for the English strap.

‘Dangerous’ steps into a pro ring for the 20th time, with 19 victories and no defeats. He’s demonstrated power with seven TKOs, five of those inside a round.

Andrew Robinson, a Redditch-based Brummie, has been selected to oppose British middleweight boss Liam Williams.

The 34-year-old veteran is determined to add to Midlands and IBO Continental belts after getting to 28 pro bouts, with 23 wins.

His finest hour so far came last time out, in April, when ‘D’Animal’ went over to Poland and handed Damian Jonak his first defeat, with his opponent unbeaten after 42 pro contests.

Dudley’s Ruben Campbell is preparing to lace on the gloves again, after outpointing Matt ‘MJ’ Hall on his pro introduction in May.

Another second-generation boxer, Campbell is planning to campaign as a super lightweight, the same ranks where his dad Ray ‘Raza’ Campbell featured in the early 1990s.

Rachel Ball, from nearby Aldridge, returns six months on from her own trip overseas to extend former European featherweight champion Katharina Thanderz to the distance.

That loss came in Norway came after four points successes, with Ball looking to bounce back after getting an eight-rounder under her belt.

Three more debutants complete the presence in the home corner with Owen Cooper, Dylan Norman and Kashif Khan making their pro bow.

Cooper joins the welterweight ranks after a stellar amateur career, where he became an England Youth national champion.

The teenage prospect, who will be 19 on fight night, represented England on four occasions, recording three wins for his country.

His amateur ledger finished on 41 outings, with 32 wins, including 17 successes over fellow national champions. He represented his hometown outfit, Worcester City Boxing Club.

Norman, Birmingham born but living in Knowle, is a super lightweight who is looking to learn fast, after just nine bouts of amateur experience.

He’s also 19 and boxed for West Warks Boxing Club and Frankie Gavin’s Ringside Gym when he did compete.

He’ll be coached by Malcolm Melvin, who will also be introducing Cooper into the pro ranks on the same evening.

Fellow super lightweight Khan is Walsall born and bred, from nearby Pleck, and is back in action after four years out.

A decent amateur career saw him amass 50 unpaid contests, recording 35 wins, for Wednesbury and Walsall Wood Boxing Club.

He also lifted a Central England belt, defeating Atal Khan by a unanimous points decision in what has proved to be his last glory to date.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It’s £40 for entry on the door.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.