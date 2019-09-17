Pro Boxing And MMA Doubleheader This Weekend!

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The Southern California fight scene will be lit up this weekend as The Commerce Casino hosts a DOUBLEHEADER of combat sports. That’s right… two live shows on back-to-back nights this Friday and Saturday!!!

First, on Friday, September 20th, PR SPORTS, BASH BOXING, and LIGHTS OUT PROMOTIONS presents FIGHT NIGHT @ THE COMMERCE featuring some of the best young boxing prospects from the Top Rank stable.

Nine pro boxing bouts are currently on tap including the U.S. debuts of undefeated boxers Narek Abgaryan (12-0) from Armenia and Robin Sirwan Safar (8-0) from Sweden. Abgaryan, who has been working with Freddie Roach while in Los Angeles, will face off against Juan Kantun (21-7-3) while Safar will face off against Mexican veteran Alfredo Contreras (14-23-2).

A pair of local Top Rank prospects will also appear when former national amateur standout and undefeated prospect Chris “The Boy” Zavala (5-0) takes on Chilean Juan Jimenez (8-7) and Wildcard Boxing Club’s Elvis Rodriguez (3-0-1) faces off with fellow undefeated fighter Ramon Mascarena (6-0). Also on the card are undefeated boxers Miguel Contreras (7-0), Alexis De Luna (6-0), Christian Camarena (5-0), and Moises Fuentes (3-0). Rounding out the card will be the return of local favorite Steven Pichardo (5-1).

Then, on Saturday, September 21st, Light Out Xtreme Fighting, returns with LXF III. The stacked bout card at The Commerce will be punctuated by two LXF title fights when Alfred Kashakyan (10-4) and A.J. Bryant (11-3) meet for the vacant LXF Featherweight Championship and Blake Troop (8-5) clashes with Andrii Vasylenko (3-1) for the LXF Light Heavyweight Championship.

The prelims bouts for LXF III are too stacked to list but will be highlighted by a female bout between Tiana Valle (3-1) and Brittney Cloudy (0-1), fan favorite Gulo Minasyan return to the LXF cage, and a crossroads bout between two power punchers in Ron Scolesdang (4-3) and Albert Morales (8-6-1). The LXF D-League will also be on full display as former NFL player Chris McCain returns for his second bout and ever-popular J.J. Buckner attempts to capture the first LXF D-League title.

Tickets to either show can be purchased at www.bashboxing.com or www.MMATixx.com, or The Commerce Box Office on the night of each show.

All Bouts Are Subject To Change.

