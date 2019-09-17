UFC Fight announce partnership with USA Promoter

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, and CES Boxing today announced a three-event deal in which UFC FIGHT PASS will be the exclusive streaming provider for CES Boxing events for the remainder of 2019.

CES Boxing closes out the 2019 schedule with a dynamic UFC FIGHT PASS tripleheader, spanning three cities in the course of 58 days. The first event will take place on Friday, October 11, at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, followed by events on Saturday, November 23 at Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, R.I., and Saturday, December 7, at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn.

“This is the future of boxing,” CES President and CEO Jimmy Burchfield Sr. said. “For the past 27 years, we’ve showcased our fights and fighters to a worldwide audience on various platforms. UFC FIGHT PASS has provided our MMA division with limitless opportunities and exposure, and now we’re proud to bring our boxing content to the forefront and show everyone why we’ve been the best in the business for nearly three decades.”

See Also

For their UFC FIGHT PASS debut on October 11, CES Boxing has lined up former two-time world champion and pound-for-pound king “Bad” Chad Dawson against Russian challenger Denis Grachev for the vacant WBC USNBC Light Heavyweight Title. This stacked card also includes super welterweight Jimmy Williams of New Haven, Conn., facing Tilton, N.H., veteran Jose Medina; unbeaten Springfield, Mass., welterweight Anthony Velazquez; Hartford lightweight Sharad Collier; and New Britain, Conn., featherweight Nathan Martinez. The main card streams live at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

On November 23, CES Boxing returns to Twin River Casino in Rhode Island with a card that packs an equally-powerful punch. The event will feature the return of reigning WBC World Youth Lightweight Champion Jamaine Ortiz of Worcester, Mass., who defended his belt for the first time in August with an impressive win over Romain Couture. Also on the card is unbeaten Providence, R.I., lightweight Michael Valentin facing undefeated Springfield prospect Joshua Orta; featherweight Ricky De Los Santos of Pawtucket, R.I.; undefeated welterweight Victor Reynoso of Providence; super lightweight Nick DeLomba of Cranston, R.I.; and Wilson Mascarenhas of New Bedford, Mass. The main card streams live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The tripleheader concludes on December 7, at Foxwoods Resort and Casino with a special matinee show time. The fight card will be announced. The main card will stream live at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

Ticketing and information is available online at CESBoxing.com or by calling the CES Box Office at 401-724-2254.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.