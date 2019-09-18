Bob Arum calls on Manny Pacquiao to fight Floyd Mayweather or retire

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Bob Arum has called on Manny Pacquiao to retire if he can’t land a rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

The Top Rank boss, who promoted Pacquiao for much of his career, says that the damage the 40-year-old Filipino took in his WBA welterweight title winning victory over Keith Thurman could affect him in later life.

“Pacquiao, I promoted him for many, many years. He’s an exceptionally good human being, really a fine guy, extraordinarily charitable and a delight,” Arum told World Boxing News.

“But he’s (almost) 41-years-old. And if you’re 41 you can’t take punishment. You can’t take blows like he did in the Thurman fight.

“Sure, he won that fight – but he took a lot of punishment. That punishment is going to have a serious effect on how he lives the rest of his life.”

Arum’s statement come hot on the heels of comments from former middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Bernard Hopkins who claimed that Pacquiao could fight well into his 50s. The Philly legend retired at age 51 after a remarkable 28 years in the ring.

Pacquiao has long coveted a rematch with arch-nemesis Floyd Mayweather, who he lost a lacklustre decision to in Las Vegas in May 2015.

The fight generated a record 4.4 million PPV buys, which produced more than $US400 million in TV revenue alone.

The American has since retired and despite occasionally mentioning Pacquiao’s name on social media, appears to have no genuine interest in returning to pro boxing.

Arum holds the view that unless the rematch can be made, Pacquiao should follow Mayweather’s lead and sail off into the sunset.

“If he gets Mayweather, do that fight and retire. If he doesn’t get Mayweather he should retire,” he said.

“It’s not worth it for him to continue boxing.”

