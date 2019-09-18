Daniel Dubois Wins Prestigious Boxing Writers’ Young Boxer Of The Year Award For 2019

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Daniel Dubois has been voted Best Young Boxer of the Year by the members of the Boxing Writers’ Club and becomes the first heavyweight to win the award since Herbie Hide in 1993.

British champion Dubois has confirmed his status as the top young heavyweight in world boxing since turning professional in April 2017 and subsequently winning six championship belts in just 12 fights.

The 22-year-old will bid to make it seven belts in 13 fights when he takes on Ebenezer Tetteh for the Commonwealth title at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday September 27. He has previously won the WBC Youth, Southern Area, English, WBO European and Global, along with the British title he memorably won by defeating domestic rival Nathan Gorman at the o2 Arena in July.

Now recognised as the up and coming force in the division, Dubois is added to a roll of honour where 27 of the former winners have proceeded to become world champions.

The Geoffrey Simpson Award for Best Young Boxer of the Year was first presented in 1951, the first recipient being Randolph Turpin, followed by others who went on to become legends of the sport including Terry Downes, Howard Winstone, Ken Buchanan, John H Stracey, John Conteh, Barry McGuigan, Frank Bruno, Nigel Benn, Naseem Hamed, Joe Calzaghe, Ricky Hatton, Amir Khan and George Groves.

“I am genuinely thrilled to be voted Best Young Boxer by the Boxing Writers’ Club,” reacted Dubois to the news. “There were many strong contenders for the award and I am honoured that my progress in the sport is commended by the winning of such a prestigious honour.

“I know I am following in the footsteps of many, many greats and it is my intention to emulate their achievements.

“I will accept the award on behalf of my team because this has been a team effort and I would like to thank Martin and Tony Bowers and everyone at the Peacock Gym, along with my promoter Frank Warren for successfully guiding my career so far.”

Hall of Fame promoter Warren always believed he had signed a prospect who would take the heavyweight division by storm: “I have been convinced since day one that we were onto something very special with Daniel and everything he has done up to now has confirmed that belief.

“He is an outstanding young talent and a very fine individual who possesses all the ingredients to reach the very top and stay there for a long time.

“I am delighted that his enormous potential is being acknowledged by the Boxing Writers’ Club.”

Trainer Martin Bowers from the renowned Peacock Gym added: “I am so happy for Daniel and I believe the recognition is richly deserved. Daniel is totally dedicated to his craft and his application to training on a daily basis cannot be faulted.

“There is so much more to come and this is just the start of his journey. I would like to congratulate Daniel, along with the coaches at the gym who work quietly in the background without getting the plaudits for their contribution.”

Daniel will receive the Geoffrey Simpson Award for Best Young Boxer at the 68th Annual Dinner of the Boxing Writers’ Club, to be held in the magnificent Banqueting Hall of The Savoy Hotel on the evening of Monday 7 October.

