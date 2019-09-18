Selby Heads For Newcastle With Growing Power

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

World-class Welshman Andrew Selby has always had endless skill. Now it looks like he’s becoming a devastating finisher, too.

‘Superstar’ (12-1, 7 KOs) served up a reminder of his talent in Dubai last weekend; taking half a round to demolish Worawatchai Boonjan with some dazzling combinations.

Now, as he eyes a quick-fire return on the #MTKFightNight at Newcastle’s Eagle Community Arena on September 28 – live on iFL TV, Selby is eager to continue developing his power.

Selby said: “My power is growing by the day. Against Boonjan, I didn’t even go flat out at the beginning and I would have liked the fight to go longer so I could show my skills.

“I don’t think I’ve ever left world level. If you give me a world title shot right now, you’ll see me come out as the winner.

“I don’t know much about the Newcastle boxing scene but I’m looking forward to fighting there. To be honest, when I’m not training I know nothing about boxing!

“I want to fight often now. That’s when I get better and I’m in a better place than I was before thanks to my coach Danny Chapman. He’s pushed me to love it all again.”

Alongside Selby on a busy night on Tyneside are the likes of former Team GB heavyweight Simon Vallily, world-ranked super-bantamweight Thomas Patrick Ward, highly-rated debutant Blane Hyland, the increasingly popular local hero Joseph Laws and many more.

