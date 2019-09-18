Will Ryan Garcia’s Beef with Golden Boy and Oscar De La Hoya Get Better or Worse?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

Everyone has sensed these days that there is turmoil with Golden Boy Promotions’ Oscar De La Hoya and a few of his fighters recently.

From Canelo voicing his displeasure after being stripped of the IBF title, to now Ryan Garcia apparently unhappy, it’s been a lot to take in. Garcia, an undefeated lightweight, was scheduled to fight Avery Sparrow this past weekend in Southern California, only to see the fight called off after his opponent was arrested prior to the weigh-in.

Garcia then went back and forth with Golden Boy, via social media, about a disagreement as to why he didn’t have a fight this past weekend, whether it be Sparrow, or Romero Duno, who stopped Ivan Delgado on the same card Garcia was to fight on. There was talk of Garcia possibly facing Duno, and a miscommunication as to why the fight didn’t happen.

See Also

Garcia is apparently unhappy with Golden Boy Promotions, but in a recent interview with the LA Times, De La Hoya gave his view of the situation.

“With social media you tend to react in a certain way and you can’t retract it obviously,” De La Hoya said. “There’s a lot of voices in his ear. Being Canelo’s promoter, I have a huge target on my back. I know that. People were trying to sabotage our dealings and our relationship but there were no surprises. We’re still Golden Boy and at the end of the day we get what we want.”

Canelo had apparently sided with Garcia, to which De La Hoya doesn’t seem too fazed.

“That’s fine,” De La Hoya said. “I think it’s great that he’s supporting him. Canelo is mentoring Ryan just the way I mentored Canelo, and maybe one day Ryan can mentor the next guy. But he’s not a world champion.”

De La Hoya then seemed to take a small swipe at his young pupil, noting that another one of his stables prospects is their best.

“Is he my best young fighter? No. Maybe next to Vergil Ortiz,” said De La Hoya. “Vergil Ortiz is the real deal. Ryan is in a unique situation because of his social media following. The fact that he has so many followers is great, but it hasn’t transcended over to boxing. It just hasn’t. That’s the bottom line.”

Garcia saw the comments from De La Hoya’s interview and took to social media again to vent, stating the following.

“I don’t even want to speak about this stuff anymore but Oscar call me for real and stop going to the press! We haven’t talked at all. I want the best fights, I’m 21 I have the drive to be even better and I will continue to get better and fight the best fighters, Oscar if you don’t believe in my talents then you can release me elsewhere. Point blank period! If you do then come talk to me. Please no more press and public bashing.”

Seems like a rocky boat right now, but who knows if this relationship can be salvaged. De La Hoya notes that he was able to put the Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev fight together for November 2 in Las Vegas, a sign that he and his superstar fighter are back on good terms. Who knows, maybe things with Garcia will smooth over and we can see him fight on the undercard.

Read more articles about: Ryan Garcia

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.