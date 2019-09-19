The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

BRITISH HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION Daniel Dubois spent his afternoon at the Dale Youth Boxing Club in Ladbroke Grove.

Joined by heavyweight legend and former WBC World Heavyweight Champion Frank Bruno, Dubois put on a show for local school children at a special workout ahead of his Commonwealth Championship fight next week.

Dubois donated some tickets to the children present and offered advice to the youngsters who watched on as he performed a pad routine with mentor Bruno.

As the children chanted his name and cheered on the undefeated former Dale Youth Club member, Dubois gave some encouragement to them:

“It starts in the boxing gym. My advice is to stay in the gym, have a dream, stay focused and give it 100%.”

After taking the 22-year-old Dubois on the pads, British boxing legend Frank Bruno reaffirmed to the media in attendance that he believes Daniel Dubois will go on to become a heavyweight world champion.

“Daniel is a very, very good prospect. I believe he can go to the very top of the sport”, said Bruno.

ABOUT DALE YOUTH AMATEUR BOXING CLUB

The Dale Youth Amateur Boxing Club lost a brand new gym in the horrific Grenfell Tower Fire in June 2017-which had been home to the club for over 15 of their 80 years existence. Immediately following the fire they continued their voluntary work under extremely trying conditions in a multi-storey car park continuing to serve young people and the community. BBC DIY SOS and club sponsors Powerday then came to the club’s aid along with numerous philanthropic suppliers and contractors who then built a ‘New State of the Art Boxing Club and Community Centre’ under the Westway-London on disused land which was opened in September 2018 .

The Grenfell Tower tragic fire had a massive impact and effected so many lives, and now fortunately the club headquarters have been re-developed within the community in a ‘World Class’ Gym which is assisting the club to continue its unbridled commitment to young people, the area and sport with partnerships already developed and delivered through the Kensington and Aldridge Academy School and Grenfell United enabling an inspirational British Sports and Community Legacy out of the disaster.

Daniel Dubois was member of the club until leaving the Amateur ranks to turn Professional.

Daniel Dubois headlines the bill when he meets Ghana’s Ebenezer Tetteh for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight crown and WBO flyweight champion Nicola Adams defends her title for the first time against experienced Mexican Maria Salinas, live on BT Sport.

The card will also feature WBO European super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp who makes his second title defence against Dublin’s Declan Geraghty.

Middleweight banger Denzel Bentley, heavyweight Jonathan Palata, lightweight Mohammad Bilal Ali and precocious bantamweight talent Dennis McCann are also in action.

Exciting prospects Lewis Edmondson, Eithan James and Sam Noakes all make their professional debuts.

Tickets for the September 27 bill at the Royal Albert Hall are available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com. Prices £40, £50, £75, £100, £150 Ringside.

