Fight Club OC Sees Local Standouts On October 10th

On October 10, 2019 Fight Club OC will return with our unique hybrid show consisting of pro boxing and pro MMA to The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center! This six bout event is sure to feature crushing KO’s, split-second submissions, and the kind of combat sports experience you won’t get anywhere else in the OC. The second to last Fight Club OC show of 2019 takes place Oct 10th in Costa Mesa, CA with tickets available at www.socafights.com! All seats can be had for the low low price of $60.

The boxing headliners for this spectacular show will be Maywood’s Jose Casillas 2-0 (2KOs) in a 4 round war with Hanford’s Jose Negrete 2-0 (2KOs). As you can tell by their records, Casillas and Negrete can BANG! This means that these fighters can end their slugfest at any time with one shot. Two undefeated fighters, both with heavy hands, means that you probably shouldn’t leave your seat during this bout!

Headlining on the MMA side of things fight fans will see Seth Davis from Murrieta in his pro-debut vs Ryan Wilson 1-1 from Yreka. This MMA contest will be contested at 170lbs and it’s bound to be a fan favorite. Davis wants to impress in his debut at the pro level. Wilson wants to get to 2-1. Something tells us we might have the fight of the night right here! Click on Seth’s promo piece to watch his “In The Corner” video and get the backstory on Seth before he steps into the ring on Oct 10th!

Boxing fans come Oct 10th will also see Los Angeles’s Pablo Meglar 2-0-1 (1KO) as he will be competing in a four round boxing match against the rugged May Garduno from San Bernardino this fight set in the Featherweight division. Meglar is tough, crafty, and he can box and punch. Expect a supreme display of skills when he laces up the gloves on 10/10.

Andres Borrego, from La Habra, will be making his pro-debut vs Santa Ana’s Eric Gomez a veteran of two fights. Set for 4 rounds in the Welterweight division, this bout is set to be a war from the opening bell. Borrego wants to score a stunning victory. Borrego is eying his first professional win. These two fighters are on a collision course and Fight Club OC is where it will all take place.

Opening the show on October 10th will be one of the top prospects in boxing, Stephen McKenna 3-0 (3KOs) from Woodland Hills by way of Monaghan, Ireland. McKenna is explosive, charming, and he’s wowed the Fight Club OC fans with his last KO victory. His bouts are a devastating mix of skill and power. Get to the show early as McKenna likes to end things quick and his bout is up first!

Tickets are still available at www.socafights.com with all seats priced at $60! This show WILL SELL OUT as only 150 tickets remain, don’t and get your tickets today, and we’ll see you on October 10th at Fight Club OC!

