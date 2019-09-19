Michael Dutchover and Ruben Villa Discuss Upcoming Friday Fights On ShoBox: The New Generation

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated prospects Michael Dutchover and Ruben Villa talked training camp and upcoming matchups in advance of this Friday’s ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader live on SHOWTIME (10:30 ET / PT) from La Hacienda Event Center in Midland, Texas.

Fighting in front of his hometown fans for the first time as a professional, the fast-rising Texan Dutchover (13-0, 10 KOs) returns for his second consecutive test on ShoBox after making an impressive debut in May with a first-round knockout. The 21-year-old prospect will face his toughest test to date in ShoBox veteran Thomas Mattice (14-1-1, 10 KOs), a fearless five-year pro that has displayed promising boxing skills in previous appearances on the developmental prospect series.

In a battle of undefeated featherweight prospects, two-time Junior Olympic National Champion and two-time Golden Gloves Champion Ruben Villa (16-0, 5 KOs) will face Garcia Promotions’ most coveted prospect, Mexico’s Enrique Vivas (17-0, 9 KOs) in a 10-round matchup. In the opening bout, undefeated welterweight prospect Brandun Lee (14-0, 12 KOs) will face Nicaragua’s Milton Arauz (10-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

See Also

Here is what Dutchover and Villa, who are promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing, had to say at the conclusion of training camp as they prepare for their fights on Friday night:

MICAHEL DUTCHOVER:

“This was my best camp. I feel very confident. We stepped it up a notch. Everything went smooth. It was pure hard work and dedication throughout this camp.

“I know that my fights are getting tougher and opponents are getting better. Thomas Mattice is going to bring out the best in me. A lot of my fights have been quick knockouts, and hopefully now with this fight, people will see that I bring a high skill level.

“I have been very focused on the fight, and not focusing on where the fight is taking place. My family, friends, coaches and teachers will all be there, but It doesn’t matter where the ring is, I am at home.

“Every fight, I am looking to make a big statement being that it is a main event on ShoBox against a durable guy. I feel this win will catapult me into the rankings in the 135 lb. division.”

RUBEN VILLA:

“It was a good training camp. We trained in Riverside, Calif., for the last four weeks of camp.”

“I have sparred with Vivas in the past and from what I remember it was my first day back in the gym after a fight. He was an aggressive fighter, and I know I just have to be smart and execute to be successful on fight night.

“I am excited to be back on ShoBox. I know that I must be winning and doing my job for me to keep getting on ShoBox and getting this great exposure.

“I feel that a title shot is in reach. I see by mid-2020 that I will be fighting for a title.”

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing in association with GH3 Promotions, Garcia Promotions and Now Boxing Promotions, are priced at $120, $100 and $80 and can be purchased online at www.haciendamidland,com or by calling 432-563-3737.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.